OPEC, allies meet to discuss output cuts

OPEC and its allies were holding talks via video conference Saturday to assess their current deal to slash production as oil prices tentatively recover on easing coronavirus lockdowns

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :OPEC and its allies were holding talks via video conference Saturday to assess their current deal to slash production as oil prices tentatively recover on easing coronavirus lockdowns.

The 13-member cartel and other oil producing nations such as Russia and Mexico are discussing an agreement reached in April to boost prices, which have plummeted over falling demand as countries around the world have imposed strict lockdowns to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

The meeting, originally scheduled for next week, was brought forward to Saturday at the suggestion of Algerian Oil Minister Mohamed Arkab, who currently holds the rotating presidency of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Under the terms of the April agreement, OPEC and the so-called OPEC+ pledged to cut output by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) from May 1 until the end of June.

The reductions would then be gradually relaxed from July, with 7.7 million bpd taken off the market from July to December.

But at Saturday's talks, crude producers were expected to discuss extending the 9.7 million bpd beyond June, even if agreement might prove difficult to reach.

The April deal was signed after days of wrangling between major players, whose revenues have been ravaged by the collapsing oil market this year.

"It seems very likely the May-June cuts will be extended by another month," said Bjornar Tonhaugen, analyst at Rystad Energy.