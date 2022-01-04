UrduPoint.com

OPEC, Allies Set For Another Modest Oil Output Hike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2022 | 04:44 PM

OPEC, allies set for another modest oil output hike

OPEC and its allies are expected on Tuesday to maintain their practice of modestly boosting oil output as the rapidly spreading Omicron variant has so far not heavily hit demand

London, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :OPEC and its allies are expected on Tuesday to maintain their practice of modestly boosting oil output as the rapidly spreading Omicron variant has so far not heavily hit demand.

The OPEC+ grouping, including top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia, has resisted pressure to more widely open the taps as high energy prices are fuelling a surge in inflation across the world.

The 13 members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their 10 allies drastically slashed output in 2020 as the pandemic wreaked havoc with demand.

Last year they decided to step it up again gradually as prices recovered, while reviewing the situation every month.

The video conference will start Tuesday following technical discussions.

Analysts expect the group to step up production by 400,000 barrels per day in February, as they have done in past months.

They approved another increase at their December meeting despite the emergence of Omicron, which had caused prices to fall as markets fretted over its potential impact on the global economy.

"Since the last OPEC+ meeting (in early December), oil prices have recovered considerably, suggesting that also market participants seem to be less concerned about the Omicron variant weighing on oil demand," UBS energy strategist Giovanni Staunovo told AFP.

The price of Brent, Europe's benchmark oil contract, hit $79.30 on Tuesday -- 15 percent higher than before the group's December 2 meeting.

OPEC analysts told the group on Monday that Omicron would have a moderate impact on demand.

While the new Covid variant is spreading like wildfire around the world, it appears to be far less severe than initially feared, raising hopes that the pandemic could be overcome and life return to a little more normality.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia Europe Oil Price Saudi Arabia February December 2020 Market Top

Recent Stories

GCC Secretary General to visit Pakistan tomorrow

GCC Secretary General to visit Pakistan tomorrow

6 minutes ago
 Japanese Prime Minister Will Not Make Any Overseas ..

Japanese Prime Minister Will Not Make Any Overseas Trips Before Mid-January

2 minutes ago
 US sets global record of over 1 mn daily Covid-19 ..

US sets global record of over 1 mn daily Covid-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Eight killed in southern Iran floods: state media

Eight killed in southern Iran floods: state media

2 minutes ago
 Port Qasim Authority revenue goes up by 29% in FY ..

Port Qasim Authority revenue goes up by 29% in FY 2020-2021: Ali Zaidi

11 minutes ago
 Muhammad Rizwan raises voice for people of Afghani ..

Muhammad Rizwan raises voice for people of Afghanistan

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.