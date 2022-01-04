UrduPoint.com

OPEC, Allies Set For Another Modest Oil Output Hike

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2022 | 09:37 PM

OPEC, allies set for another modest oil output hike

OPEC and its allies are expected on Tuesday to maintain their practice of modestly boosting oil output as the rapidly spreading Omicron variant has so far not heavily hit demand

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :OPEC and its allies are expected on Tuesday to maintain their practice of modestly boosting oil output as the rapidly spreading Omicron variant has so far not heavily hit demand.

The OPEC+ grouping, including top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia, has resisted US pressure for a wider opening of the taps in response to high energy prices fuelling a surge in inflation across the world.

The 13 members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their 10 allies drastically slashed output in 2020 as the pandemic wreaked havoc with demand.

Last year they decided to step it up again gradually as prices recovered, while reviewing the situation every month.

Ministers began technical discussions in a video conference ahead of a full meeting.

"No surprises are expected, OPEC+ is likely to ratify another 400,000 bpd (barrels per day) increase in production targets for February," said analyst Bjornar Tonhaugen of Rystad Energy.

That would continue the trend of increases the group has made in recent months.

The club's members approved another hike at their December meeting despite the emergence of Omicron, which had caused prices to fall as markets fretted over its potential impact on the global economy.

The decision to go ahead with the boost in output earned the thanks of the White House, nervous of the effect of rising prices at American petrol stations, but it did not prevent crude prices from recovering considerably from their previous slump.

The price of Brent, Europe's benchmark oil contract, hit $79.76 at 1325 GMT on Tuesday -- 15 percent higher than before the group's December 2 meeting.

OPEC analysts told the group on Monday that Omicron would have a moderate impact on demand and the rise in price is expected to continue in 2022.

While the new Covid variant is spreading like wildfire around the world, it appears to be far less severe than initially feared, raising hopes that the pandemic could be overcome and life return to a little more normality.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Petrol World Russia Europe White House Oil Price Saudi Arabia February December 2020 Market From Top

Recent Stories

House, BMW unsold in Maradona auction

House, BMW unsold in Maradona auction

3 minutes ago
 'End-of-life': Old BlackBerries no longer work fro ..

'End-of-life': Old BlackBerries no longer work from Tuesday

3 minutes ago
 Verona announce 10 Covid cases among players, staf ..

Verona announce 10 Covid cases among players, staff

3 minutes ago
 Tear gas fired at Sudan protests as thousands rall ..

Tear gas fired at Sudan protests as thousands rally against military

3 minutes ago
 Dow, S&P 500 open higher, adding to records

Dow, S&P 500 open higher, adding to records

3 minutes ago
 Ugandan court orders release of satirical novelist ..

Ugandan court orders release of satirical novelist

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.