OPEC+ Allows Oil Output Boost of 130,000 Bpd for Russia, 20,000Bpd for Kazakhstan - Astana

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) OPEC+ countries agreed to allow oil production increase in Russia in April by 130,000 barrels per day, and in Kazakhstan by 20,000 barrels per day, and all other countries of the alliance will keep production unchanged, the Kazakh Energy Ministry said.

"Following the meeting, the countries participating in the agreement decided to extend the current level of reduction in oil production for April 2021. At the same time, separate conditions were agreed for Kazakhstan and Russia, providing for a further increase in production in this period by 20,000 and 130,000 barrels per day, respectively," the ministry said in a statement.