OPEC And Allies Formally Sign Cooperation Charter
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 04:15 PM
Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Delegates from the OPEC bloc of oil producers signed Tuesday a new charter of cooperation with other major producers -- including Russia.
The document was signed in a short ceremony at the beginning of a meeting at OPEC headquarters in the Austrian capital Vienna.