OPEC and allies formally sign cooperation charter

Delegates from the OPEC bloc of oil producers signed Tuesday a new charter of cooperation with other major producers -- including Russia

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Delegates from the OPEC bloc of oil producers signed Tuesday a new charter of cooperation with other major producers -- including Russia.

The document was signed in a short ceremony at the beginning of a meeting at OPEC headquarters in the Austrian capital Vienna.