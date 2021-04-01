UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ Approves Oil Output Increases From May

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 10:25 PM

OPEC+ approves oil output increases from May

The OPEC+ grouping of oil producers announced after a ministerial videoconference meeting Thursday that they had approved an increase in output from May onwards

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The OPEC+ grouping of oil producers announced after a ministerial videoconference meeting Thursday that they had approved an increase in output from May onwards.

"The Meeting approved the adjustment of the production levels for May, June and July 2021... with every adjustment being no more than 0.5 million b/d (barrels per day)," a statement from the grouping said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil May June July From Million

Recent Stories

National Assembly passes eight resolutions to exte ..

55 seconds ago

Ample supply of edible items to be ensured in Rama ..

57 seconds ago

Saudi Energy Minister Says OPEC+ Decision Unaffect ..

58 seconds ago

Student Draws Left-Right Backing in US Supreme Cou ..

59 seconds ago

10 killed and 20 injured in road accident near Lar ..

1 minute ago

Next Meeting of OPEC+, Monitoring Committee Schedu ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.