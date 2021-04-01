OPEC+ approves oil output increases from May

The OPEC+ grouping of oil producers announced after a ministerial videoconference meeting Thursday that they had approved an increase in output from May onwards

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The OPEC+ grouping of oil producers announced after a ministerial videoconference meeting Thursday that they had approved an increase in output from May onwards.

"The Meeting approved the adjustment of the production levels for May, June and July 2021... with every adjustment being no more than 0.5 million b/d (barrels per day)," a statement from the grouping said.