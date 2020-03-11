The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) had asked Russia for an additional oil production cut of 300,000 barrels per day, which would mean a total of 600,000 barrels daily, Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin told Reuters news agency

According to Sorokin, this would be technically difficult.

Last week, the OPEC+ group, which includes OPEC as well as Russia and other non-cartel producers, failed to agree on additional production increase and further extension of the cut deal. As a result, Saudi Arabia said it would increase the output. The oil prices reacted with a downward surge earlier this week, rattling the financial markets.

Russia expects oil prices to eventually settle at roughly $45-55 per barrel, Sorokin reportedly said.