UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Asked Russia For Add'l Oil Output Cut Of 300,000 BpD - Russian Deputy Energy Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 11:17 PM

OPEC Asked Russia for Add'l Oil Output Cut of 300,000 BpD - Russian Deputy Energy Minister

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) had asked Russia for an additional oil production cut of 300,000 barrels per day, which would mean a total of 600,000 barrels daily, Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin told Reuters news agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) had asked Russia for an additional oil production cut of 300,000 barrels per day, which would mean a total of 600,000 barrels daily, Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin told Reuters news agency.

According to Sorokin, this would be technically difficult.

Last week, the OPEC+ group, which includes OPEC as well as Russia and other non-cartel producers, failed to agree on additional production increase and further extension of the cut deal. As a result, Saudi Arabia said it would increase the output. The oil prices reacted with a downward surge earlier this week, rattling the financial markets.

Russia expects oil prices to eventually settle at roughly $45-55 per barrel, Sorokin reportedly said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Saudi Arabia Market

Recent Stories

UN Torture Prevention Body Says Suspends Visit to ..

23 seconds ago

Russia to Suspend Visas for Italian Citizens Start ..

4 minutes ago

Large Gatherings Prohibited in Seattle Area Due to ..

4 minutes ago

PML-N leadership champion of corruption: Usman Dar ..

4 minutes ago

India Suspends All Tourist Visas Until April 15 Am ..

4 minutes ago

US State Department Criticizes Russia in 2019 Huma ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.