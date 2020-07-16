UrduPoint.com
OPEC+ Believes Market To Absorb Oil Supply Increase After Easing Cuts - Communique

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 01:33 AM

OPEC+ believes that the market will consume extra oil supply that easing output cuts will deliver, the group said in its communique on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) OPEC+ believes that the market will consume extra oil supply that easing output cuts will deliver, the group said in its communique on Wednesday.

"It [the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee] noted that, moving to the next phase of the agreement, the extra supply resulting from the scheduled easing of the production adjustment will be consumed as demand recovers," the communique read.

