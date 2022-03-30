UrduPoint.com

OPEC+ Calls On World Leaders To Ensure Unhindered Energy Supplies - OPEC Secretary General

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2022 | 06:58 PM

OPEC+ countries urge world leaders to ensure unimpeded, stable and secure energy supplies to the global market, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) OPEC+ countries urge world leaders to ensure unimpeded, stable and secure energy supplies to the global market, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the 61st Meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee, Barkindo praised efforts in promoting stability and supporting the rebalancing process in the global oil market, saying those are vital to both producers and consumers.

"We urge global leaders to once again ensure an unhindered, stable and secure flow of energy to the whole world," Barkindo said.

