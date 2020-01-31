OPEC+ Can React If There Are Consequences for Oil Market Due to Coronavirus - Novak

OPEC+ can react if there are significant consequences for the oil market due to the new coronavirus, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) OPEC+ can react if there are significant consequences for the oil market due to the new coronavirus, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"We have a clear understanding that together within OPEC+ we can, including if it affects the oil market significantly, entails some consequences, we can respond to this," Novak said when asked about the consequences of the coronavirus spread for the oil market.

He said the potential risk was only a decrease in oil demand.