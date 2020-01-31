UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ Can React If There Are Consequences For Oil Market Due To Coronavirus - Novak

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 10:49 PM

OPEC+ Can React If There Are Consequences for Oil Market Due to Coronavirus - Novak

OPEC+ can react if there are significant consequences for the oil market due to the new coronavirus, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) OPEC+ can react if there are significant consequences for the oil market due to the new coronavirus, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"We have a clear understanding that together within OPEC+ we can, including if it affects the oil market significantly, entails some consequences, we can respond to this," Novak said when asked about the consequences of the coronavirus spread for the oil market.

He said the potential risk was only a decrease in oil demand.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Market

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception

36 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler attends wedding reception

36 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler attends wedding reception

36 minutes ago

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka scores

1 minute ago

Airbus Agrees to Pay $10Mln Fine for Violating US ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.