OPEC Cannot Cut Down Oil Output Without Russia, New Meeting Needed - Iran Oil Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 10:42 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) OPEC needs Russia's consent to cut down oil production, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zangeneh said on Friday, adding that the organization should conduct another meeting to reach consensus.

"I believe that it is necessary that we have another meeting or consultation to decide because in this situation market needs decision on cuts," Zangeneh said.

The oil minister also said that OPEC could not make a decision on cutting oil production without Russia's consent.

The negotiations between OPEC+ members on Friday focused on the need to further decrease oil production amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

According to the sources from the Russian delegation, Moscow preferred to keep current agreements in place and monitor the situation with COVID-19.

