OPEC Celebrates 60th Anniversary Aiming to Alleviate Energy Poverty

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Monday is celebrating its 60th anniversary of its establishment, saying that in the future it plans to tackle energy poverty and focus more on sustainable development.

"I often think back to that day in 1960, the mood in Baghdad, how those visionaries envisaged the future of OPEC and the oil industry. What is clear is that what was set in motion has stood the test of time; OPEC still has the same core objectives, of order and stability in global oil markets, but its role has also broadened considerably, in terms of deeper cooperation with other producers, dialogue with a host of industry stakeholders, and an embrace of human concerns such as sustainable development, the environment and energy poverty eradication," OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said in a statement.

OPEC, designed to stabilize the energy market, was established by Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran and Kuwait. Over the years, the organization has expanded and now includes 13 member countries.

Since its foundation, OPEC has moved headquarters from Baghdad to Vienna, where it remains to this day.

In recent years, the organization has garnered considerable media attention thanks to the oil curtailment agreements, which the members of OPEC have signed with non-OPEC countries such as Russia, Azerbaijan and Mexico, among others. The OPEC and non-OPEC group of countries that committed to slashing oil output has been known as OPEC+.

The latest OPEC+ agreement, signed in April 2020, has been vital in rescuing the ailing energy market, which suffered from a huge fall in demand against the background of the COVID-19-induced travel restrictions and lockdown measures.

The members of the oil curtailment agreement are now meeting every month in order to discuss the current market conditions and consider whether the existing oil cuts are enough to keep the prices afloat. The next meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) is slated for September 17.