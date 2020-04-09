OPEC Chief Calls for Urgent Measures to Stabilize Oil Market

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo called on oil producers to take urgent measures to stabilize the oil market, even if they are not easy.

"It is imperative we take urgent action. It is in all of our interests, and it is also in the interests of consumers. That is not to say that any medicine will be easy; obviously, it won't.

But it is clear that it is needed. And it will benefit us all," Barkindo said in his opening speech at the extraordinary OPEC+ ministerial meeting.

The difficult times require unparalleled flexibility and commitment, he said.

"I call on oil producers here today, to look at the market outlook we present, and stand shoulder-to-shoulder to help this vital global industry survive," OPEC chief added.