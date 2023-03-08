OPEC Chief Says Concerned About Economic Slowdown in US, Europe Due to Inflation

(@FahadShabbir)

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is mostly concerned about an economic slowdown in Europe and the United States due to high inflation, OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al Ghais said in a panel discussion during the CERAWeek annual energy conference.

"What concerns us more is actually the slow down we see in Europe and the US in terms of the financial situation, inflation," Ghais said on Tuesday.