OPEC Chief Says Forecasts Point To Positive Trajectory For Oil Demand Growth In 2021
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 05:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Tuesday that forecasts indicate that there is a positive trajectory for the growth of global oil demand this year.
"In his remarks at the 30th JMMC, #HEBarkindo noted that projections continue to indicate a positive trajectory for economic and oil demand growth, especially in the second half of 2021," OPEC tweeted.