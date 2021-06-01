OPEC Chief Says Forecasts Point to Positive Trajectory for Oil Demand Growth in 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Tuesday that forecasts indicate that there is a positive trajectory for the growth of global oil demand this year.

"In his remarks at the 30th JMMC, #HEBarkindo noted that projections continue to indicate a positive trajectory for economic and oil demand growth, especially in the second half of 2021," OPEC tweeted.