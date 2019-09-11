UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Chief Says New Saudi Energy Minister Pledged To Keep Oil Policy Unchanged

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 12:00 AM

OPEC Chief Says New Saudi Energy Minister Pledged to Keep Oil Policy Unchanged

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) New Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has assured the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) of his commitment to stick to his predecessor's oil policy and cooperate with other major oil producers, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said on Tuesday.

Previous Energy Minister Khalid Falih, who was responsible for keeping the OPEC+ deal on output cuts in place for almost three years, was fired last weekend. The news came as a surprise for most industry officials who questioned whether Riyadh would stick to the OPEC+ agreement.

"Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman reassured me yesterday when I met with him that there would be no change in the policy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - oil policy, policy towards OPEC and OPEC-non-OPEC partnership.

He's going to continue where his predecessor Khalid al-Falih left," Barkindo told reporters on the sidelines of the World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi, when asked to comment on the Saudi ministry's reshuffle.

The OPEC+ deal on the reduction of oil production has been in force since the beginning of 2017. It has since been repeatedly extended, and its conditions keep changing. For the first half of 2019, the combined production reduction was agreed in the amount of 1.2 million barrels per day from the October 2018 level. In July, OPEC+ extended the agreement on the same terms until April 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Riyadh Abu Dhabi Oil Saudi Same Saudi Arabia April July October Congress 2017 2018 2019 2020 From Agreement Industry Million

Recent Stories

UAE beat Malaysia 2-1 in FIFA World Cup Asian qual ..

2 hours ago

Future Manufacturing Summit highlights region&#039 ..

2 hours ago

Mauritanian Chief of Staff visits Wahat Al Karama

2 hours ago

Minister of Climate Change visits Dubai’s Waterf ..

3 hours ago

UAE President receives message from President of K ..

3 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed briefed on latest initiatives of A ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.