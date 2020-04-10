UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ Commit To 3-Stage Oil Output Cuts Deal, Set 11Mb/d As Baseline For Moscow, Riyadh

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 12:20 PM

OPEC+ Commit to 3-Stage Oil Output Cuts Deal, Set 11Mb/d as Baseline for Moscow, Riyadh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) OPEC confirmed that its members states and non-OPEC countries have reached a new oil output cuts deal that envisages a three-stage reduction of production compared to the level of October 2018 for all involved parties except for Russia and Saudi Arabia, which will use 11 million barrels per day (mb/d) as a baseline for their calculations.

The deal was concluded as a results of an extraordinary meeting that was held via a video conference and finished earlier on Friday. The deal is conditional on the consent of Mexico that withdrew from the negotiations.

"Adjust downwards their overall crude oil production by 10.0 mb/d, starting on 1 May 2020, for an initial period of two months that concludes on 30 June 2020. For the subsequent period of 6 months, from 1 July 2020 to 31 December 2020, the total adjustment agreed will be 8.0 mb/d. It will be followed by a 6.0 mb/d adjustment for a period of 16 months, from 1 January 2021 to 30 April 2022. The baseline for the calculation of the adjustments is the oil production of October 2018, except for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and The Russian Federation, both with the same baseline level of 11.

0 mb/d," the statement said.

The Azerbaijani Energy Ministry explained earlier in the day that OPEC+ states will reduce their oil production by 23 percent from the baseline from May-June, 18 percent from July-December and 14 percent from January 2021-April 2022.

Thus, under the agreement, Moscow and Riyadh are set to cut their oil production to 8.5 million barrels per day, 9.02 million barrels per day and 9.46 barrels per day at each stage, respectively.

The member states also agreed to extend the mandate of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) to review general market conditions, oil production levels, as well as the compliance with the new deal. In addition, the signatories decided to monitor crude oil production proceeding from the information from secondary sources

The agreement will be in force until 30 April, 2022 with the possibility of its extension in December 2021.

The next OPEC+ meeting on measures to stabilize the oil market is scheduled for June 10 and will be held in the format of a video conference.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Riyadh Oil Same Saudi Arabia Mexico January April May June July October December 2018 2020 Market All From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

PM to visit Peshawar today

45 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 10, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 40,000 COVID-19 t ..

10 hours ago

SEHA opens 13 additional drive-through COVID-19 te ..

11 hours ago

Flydubai operates 23 repatriation flights

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.