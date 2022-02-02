OPEC+ Committee Advises Group to Increase Production by 400,000 BpD in March - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

The OPEC+ ministerial monitoring committee recommended that the alliance increase oil production by 400,000 barrels per day in March as planned, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The OPEC+ ministerial monitoring committee recommended that the alliance increase oil production by 400,000 barrels per day in March as planned, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The recommendation is to adhere to the plan, to increase production in March by 400,000 barrels per day," the source said.