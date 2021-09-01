UrduPoint.com

OPEC+ Committee Recommends Adherence To Production Increase Plan - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 10:02 PM

OPEC+ Committee Recommends Adherence to Production Increase Plan - Reports

OPEC+ joint ministerial monitoring committee recommended adhering to the previuos plan to increase oil production, Bloomberg reported, citing delegates

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) OPEC+ joint ministerial monitoring committee recommended adhering to the previuos plan to increase oil production, Bloomberg reported, citing delegates.

In July, the OPEC+ countries agreed to phase out 5.8 million barrels per day of oil production cuts by September 2022, increasing daily oil production by 400,000 barrels every month starting August.

