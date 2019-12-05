UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ Committee Recommends Deeper Oil Output Cuts Of 500,000 Bpd In Q1 2020 - Novak

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 10:12 PM

OPEC+ Committee Recommends Deeper Oil Output Cuts of 500,000 Bpd in Q1 2020 - Novak

Following a meeting on Thursday, the OPEC+ Monitoring Committee recommended an additional reduction in production by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) during the first quarter of 2020 in the framework of the oil output cut deal, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Following a meeting on Thursday, the OPEC+ Monitoring Committee recommended an additional reduction in production by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) during the first quarter of 2020 in the framework of the oil output cut deal, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

The current reduction level agreed by OPEC+ is 1.2 million bpd.

"Given the forecast for the development of the market situation and the decline in demand, it was also recommended to consider during the first quarter at an OPEC meeting, and at the ministerial meeting tomorrow, an additional overall production cut by about 500,000 bpd in the first quarter of 2020," Novak said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil 2020 Market Million

Recent Stories

Banking sector remains positive in Q3

58 minutes ago

Govt intend to increase pension of EOBI beneficiar ..

58 seconds ago

Finance Ministry terms news report on $10.4b new l ..

1 minute ago

Senate body stresses for in time completion of meg ..

1 minute ago

No decision to reduce age limit for govt servants, ..

1 minute ago

Elections in DPR Do Not Depend on Ukrainian Electo ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.