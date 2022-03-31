OPEC+ Committee Recommends Increasing Oil Output by 432,000 BpD in May - Source

The OPEC+ Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting ended on Thursday, and the alliance was recommended to increase production by the planned 432,000 barrels per day in May, a source told Sputnik

"The meeting ended. The agreed recommendation is an increase of 432,000 barrels per day," the source said.