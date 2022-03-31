UrduPoint.com

OPEC+ Committee Recommends Increasing Oil Output By 432,000 BpD In May - Source

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2022 | 06:22 PM

The OPEC+ Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting ended on Thursday, and the alliance was recommended to increase production by the planned 432,000 barrels per day in May, a source told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The OPEC+ Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting ended on Thursday, and the alliance was recommended to increase production by the planned 432,000 barrels per day in May, a source told Sputnik.

"The meeting ended. The agreed recommendation is an increase of 432,000 barrels per day," the source said.

