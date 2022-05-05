- Home
OPEC+ Committee Recommends Increasing Oil Output By 432,000 BpD In June As Planned- Source
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2022 | 05:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) The OPEC+ Ministerial Monitoring Committee recommended on Thursday that the alliance continue to increase production by the planned 432,000 barrels per day in June, a source told Sputnik.
"The committee (meeting) ended. The agreed recommendation is an increase of 432,000 barrels per day," the source said.