OPEC+ Committee Recommends Increasing Oil Output by 432,000 BpD in June as Planned- Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) The OPEC+ Ministerial Monitoring Committee recommended on Thursday that the alliance continue to increase production by the planned 432,000 barrels per day in June, a source told Sputnik.

"The committee (meeting) ended. The agreed recommendation is an increase of 432,000 barrels per day," the source said.