UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ Compliance With Oil Cuts Agreement In October Stood At 101%

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 09:35 PM

OPEC+ Compliance With Oil Cuts Agreement in October Stood at 101%

The compliance of the OPEC+ oil producing countries with the oil production curtailment agreement last month reached 101 percent, OPEC said on Tuesday after the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The compliance of the OPEC+ oil producing countries with the oil production curtailment agreement last month reached 101 percent, OPEC said on Tuesday after the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting.

"The Committee reviewed the crude oil production data for October 2020 and welcomed the positive performance in the overall conformity level for participating OPEC and non-OPEC Countries, at 101 per cent," the organization said in a communique.

At the same time, the JMMC has decided to hold off recommendations on the future of the oil cuts agreement until December 1, when the OPEC+ members are set to meet for an annual press conference, OPEC added.

The recommendations in question concern the level of oil cuts, which the participants should stick to in order to maintain the oil market stabilized. Currently the OPEC+ nations are slashing 7.7 million barrels a day (mbd) collectively until December 31. After that, the oil producers plan to ease the cuts to 5.8 mbd. But the quotas might be changed due to the second wave of the COVID-19.

In light of this, OPEC called on the oil cuts agreement participants to remain "vigilant, proactive and be prepared to act, when necessary, to the requirements of the market."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Same October December 2020 Market Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Greenland's largest glaciers likely to melt faster ..

1 second ago

Mozambique's insurgency displaces 33,000 in a week ..

3 seconds ago

Barcelona hit hard as La Liga slashes salary caps

6 seconds ago

Saudis signal readiness to 'tweak' OPEC+ oil deal

4 minutes ago

Accused wanted in brother's murder held

4 minutes ago

Ramzan Sugar Mills case adjourned till Dec 1

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.