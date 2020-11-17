OPEC+ Compliance With Oil Cuts Agreement in October Stood at 101%

The compliance of the OPEC+ oil producing countries with the oil production curtailment agreement last month reached 101 percent, OPEC said on Tuesday after the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The compliance of the OPEC+ oil producing countries with the oil production curtailment agreement last month reached 101 percent, OPEC said on Tuesday after the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting.

"The Committee reviewed the crude oil production data for October 2020 and welcomed the positive performance in the overall conformity level for participating OPEC and non-OPEC Countries, at 101 per cent," the organization said in a communique.

At the same time, the JMMC has decided to hold off recommendations on the future of the oil cuts agreement until December 1, when the OPEC+ members are set to meet for an annual press conference, OPEC added.

The recommendations in question concern the level of oil cuts, which the participants should stick to in order to maintain the oil market stabilized. Currently the OPEC+ nations are slashing 7.7 million barrels a day (mbd) collectively until December 31. After that, the oil producers plan to ease the cuts to 5.8 mbd. But the quotas might be changed due to the second wave of the COVID-19.

In light of this, OPEC called on the oil cuts agreement participants to remain "vigilant, proactive and be prepared to act, when necessary, to the requirements of the market."