OPEC+ Compliance With Oil Cuts Deal in August Stood at 97% - IEA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The conformity of OPEC+ countries with the oil production cuts agreement rose last month and amounted to 97 percent, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday.

"Most OPEC+ countries delivered strong compliance versus their higher August supply targets, resulting in an overall rate of 97 percent versus 89 percent on lower supply targets in July.

Non-OPEC members delivered a rate of 100% while OPEC members complied at 95 percent in August," the IEA said in a monthly report.

Russia's compliance amounted to 98 percent, while Saudi Arabia achieved a conformity level of 103 percent last month, the figures in the report indicated.