OPEC+ Compliance With Oil Cuts Deal In August Stood At 97% - IEA
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 01:42 PM
The conformity of OPEC+ countries with the oil production cuts agreement rose last month and amounted to 97 percent, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The conformity of OPEC+ countries with the oil production cuts agreement rose last month and amounted to 97 percent, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday.
"Most OPEC+ countries delivered strong compliance versus their higher August supply targets, resulting in an overall rate of 97 percent versus 89 percent on lower supply targets in July.
Non-OPEC members delivered a rate of 100% while OPEC members complied at 95 percent in August," the IEA said in a monthly report.
Russia's compliance amounted to 98 percent, while Saudi Arabia achieved a conformity level of 103 percent last month, the figures in the report indicated.