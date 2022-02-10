OPEC Compliance With Oil Cuts Deal Reached 135% in January - Report

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) brought its compliance with the OPEC+ oil cuts deal to 135% in January, decreasing production by 748,000 barrels per day more than it is mandated, according to the organization's report released on Thursday

According to the OPEC data, compared to with October 2018, which serves as the deal's starting point, the organization has cut oil production by 2.87 million barrels a day, exceeding its commitment by 748,000 barrels.

In December, the organization exceeded its commitment by 630,000 barrels per day.