UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ Compliance With Oil Cuts Stood At 89% In May, Output Cut By 9.4Mln Bpd - IEA

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 02:50 PM

OPEC+ Compliance With Oil Cuts Stood at 89% in May, Output Cut by 9.4Mln Bpd - IEA

The compliance of the OPEC+ states with the oil curtailment agreement in May has stood at 89 percent, as the oil output was cut by 9.4 million barrels a day, while the OPEC+ leaders Saudi Arabia and Russia have showcased almost 100 percent compliance, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The compliance of the OPEC+ states with the oil curtailment agreement in May has stood at 89 percent, as the oil output was cut by 9.4 million barrels a day, while the OPEC+ leaders Saudi Arabia and Russia have showcased almost 100 percent compliance, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday.

"For its part, OPEC+ got off to a strong start during the first month of its historic 9.7 mb/d supply cut. The group reduced supply during May by 9.4 mb/d versus April, to deliver a compliance rate of 89%. Saudi Arabia and Russia achieved a rate at or near 100%, while other Gulf producers came in above 90%," the IEA said in a monthly oil market report.

Some of the OPEC+ members such as Nigeria and Iraq, who failed to fully comply with the quotas, have vowed offset the shortfalls in the coming months.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Iraq Oil Saudi Arabia Nigeria April May Market Agreement Million

Recent Stories

GCC denounces Houthis&#039; terrorist attacks on S ..

11 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, US Ambassador review regional, ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Customs seizes 58 counterfeit Vallourec oil ..

26 minutes ago

PM would arrive today in Karachi for two-day offic ..

32 minutes ago

Man sentenced to jail for raping and sexually hara ..

49 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 8.04 million, de ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.