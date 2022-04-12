UrduPoint.com

OPEC Compliance With Oil Output Cut Deal Reached 151% In March - Report

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2022 | 06:09 PM

OPEC brought its compliance with the OPEC+ oil output cut deal to 151% in March, decreasing production by 822,000 barrels per day more than it is mandated, according to its report published on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) OPEC brought its compliance with the OPEC+ oil output cut deal to 151% in March, decreasing production by 822,000 barrels per day more than it is mandated, according to its report published on Tuesday.

The report said that the total crude oil production of 13 OPEC member states in March increased by 57,000 barrels per day month-on-month to average 28.56 million barrels per day.

According to the OPEC data, compared to with October 2018, which serves as the deal's starting point, the organization has cut oil production by 2.443 million barrels a day, exceeding its commitment by 822,000 barrels.

