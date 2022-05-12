UrduPoint.com

OPEC Compliance With Oil Output Cut Deal Reached 162% In April - Report

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2022 | 05:10 PM

OPEC Compliance With Oil Output Cut Deal Reached 162% in April - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) OPEC brought its compliance with the OPEC+ oil output cut deal to 162% in April, decreasing production by 851,000 barrels per day more than it is mandated, according to its report published on Thursday.

"According to secondary sources, total OPEC-13 crude oil production averaged 28.

65 mb/d in April 2022, higher by 153 tb/d m-o-m. Crude oil output increased mainly in Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the UAE, while production in Libya declined," the report said.

According to the OPEC data, compared to with October 2018, which serves as the deal's starting point, the organization has cut oil production by 2.219 million barrels a day, exceeding its commitment by 851,000 barrels.

