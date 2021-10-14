OPEC+ Compliance With Oil Output Targets Was 116% in September - IEA

The OPEC+ compliance with oil output deal targets was 116% in September, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The OPEC+ compliance with oil output deal targets was 116% in September, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.

"Overall compliance with the output targets was 116%, with operational constraints in some members such as Angola, Nigeria and Malaysia preventing OPEC+ from delivering its full allotted increases.

Should additional quantities be needed in the coming months, middle East producers and Russia are likely to fill the gap," the IEA said in its report, adding that Russia fulfilled its obligations by 92%.