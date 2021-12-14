OPEC+ Compliance With Oil Production Cuts Deal Fulfilled by 116% in November - IEA

The OPEC+ compliance with the oil production cuts deal reached 116% in November, according to a fresh monthly report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) released on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) The OPEC+ compliance with the oil production cuts deal reached 116% in November, according to a fresh monthly report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) released on Tuesday.

"As a group, the 19 members subject to supply quotas pumped 650 kb/d below target in November to turn in a compliance rate of 116%.

Effective OPEC+ spare capacity, excluding Iranian crude shut in by sanctions, stood at 5.5 mb/d," the report read, adding that Russia's compliance level increased to 96%.

OPEC + members complied with their obligations throughout the fall by 116%, and Russia by 92%.