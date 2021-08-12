UrduPoint.com

OPEC+ Compliance With Production Cuts Deal Reached 110% In July - IEA

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 01:16 PM

OPEC+ Compliance With Production Cuts Deal Reached 110% in July - IEA

The OPEC+ compliance with the oil production cuts deal reached 110% in July, OPEC nations' compliance totaled 116%, while non-OPEC complied with the deal by 99%, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The OPEC+ compliance with the oil production cuts deal reached 110% in July, OPEC nations' compliance totaled 116%, while non-OPEC complied with the deal by 99%, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.

"OPEC+ crude supply rose 720 kb/d in July to 41.7 mb/d, up 4.3 mb/d year-on-year (y-o-y), after Saudi Arabia ended its voluntary reduction along with the group's overall May-July increase. Other Gulf countries delivered modest increases as did Angola, Russia and Iran, which is not subject to cuts. Overall compliance with the output pact remained strong at 110%, as middle East countries pumped slightly below targets and Nigeria, Angola and Malaysia - battling against capacity declines - struggled to approach their targets," the IEA said in its new oil market report.

The 10 OPEC nations complied with the agreement by 116% and non-OPEC compliance totaled 99%.

"Output of crude from OPEC rose 720 kb/d in July to 26.68 mb/d, with Saudi Arabia accounting for three-quarters of the increase. Crude flows from the group's non-OPEC countries (including Russia) held steady at 15 mb/d," the IEA continued.

Russia's compliance slipped to 95%, as supplies totaled 9.58 million barrels daily after a 30,000 barrels daily month-on-month increase, the IEA added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Iran Russia Oil Saudi Arabia Malaysia Nigeria Angola Middle East July Market From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $70.52 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $70.52 a barrel Wednesday

2 minutes ago
 Emiratis form bulk of 18-24 year-old volunteers at ..

Emiratis form bulk of 18-24 year-old volunteers at Expo 2020 as UN marks Interna ..

2 minutes ago
 Thailand reports 22,782 new coronavirus cases

Thailand reports 22,782 new coronavirus cases

2 minutes ago
 Global Oil Demand Decreased by 120,000Bpd in July ..

Global Oil Demand Decreased by 120,000Bpd in July - IEA

29 seconds ago
 Hunerkada to organize classes of textile & fashion ..

Hunerkada to organize classes of textile & fashion short courses

31 seconds ago
 Global Oil Output Increased by 1.7Mln Bpd Month-on ..

Global Oil Output Increased by 1.7Mln Bpd Month-on-Month in July - IEA

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.