OPEC+ Complied With Oil Cuts In August By 136% - Oman Oil Minister
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 04:27 PM
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel parties to reduction deal showed a compliance of 136 percent in August, Omani Oil Minister Mohammed Rumhi said Thursday
"136 percent," he said, when asked about the OPEC+ compliance.