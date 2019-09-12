OPEC+ Complied With Oil Cuts in August by 136% - Oman Oil Minister

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel parties to reduction deal showed a compliance of 136 percent in August, Omani Oil Minister Mohammed Rumhi said Thursday.

"136 percent," he said, when asked about the OPEC+ compliance.