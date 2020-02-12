UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Complies With New Conditions In OPEC+ Deal By 130% In January - Report

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 05:30 PM

OPEC Complies With New Conditions in OPEC+ Deal by 130% in January - Report

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in January reduced oil production in monthly terms by 509,000 barrels per day up to 28.86 million barrels per day, while the organization exceeded the new terms of the OPEC+ deal by 30 percent, according to a report published on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in January reduced oil production in monthly terms by 509,000 barrels per day up to 28.86 million barrels per day, while the organization exceeded the new terms of the OPEC+ deal by 30 percent, according to a report published on Wednesday.

Last December, OPEC countries and non-members pledged to enforce oil production cuts under the OPEC+ agreement in order to further restore the situation on the world oil market. This way, until the end of 2019, the agreement stipulated a decrease in production by 1.2 million barrels per day from the level of October 2018. The monthly report estimates the overall reduction in output at 1.

7 million barrels per day.

"According to secondary sources, total OPEC-14 preliminary crude oil production averaged 28.86 mb/d in January, lower by 509 tb/d m-o-m. Crude oil output increased mainly in Saudi Arabia and Nigeria, while production decreased mainly in Libya, Iraq and Kuwait," the OPEC report read.

Under the OPEC+ agreement, 10 OPEC nations reduced production by 1.517 million barrels per day compared to the target month of October 2018 instead of the promised 1.168 million barrels per day.� These include Algeria, Angola, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Iraq, Kuwait, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Iraq Kuwait Oil Equatorial Guinea Algeria Saudi Arabia Congo Gabon Libya United Arab Emirates Nigeria Angola January October December 2018 2019 Market From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Another aircraft crashes in Mardan area

36 minutes ago

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's GDP Grew 2.3% in Q4 of 2019, New Investme ..

3 minutes ago

Rupee gains 05 paisas against dollar in interbank

3 minutes ago

National Assembly (NA) issues strategic plan 2019- ..

21 minutes ago

Rupees can be printed but dollars cannot be printe ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.