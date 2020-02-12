OPEC Complies With New Conditions in OPEC+ Deal by 130% in January - Report

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in January reduced oil production in monthly terms by 509,000 barrels per day up to 28.86 million barrels per day, while the organization exceeded the new terms of the OPEC+ deal by 30 percent, according to a report published on Wednesday

Last December, OPEC countries and non-members pledged to enforce oil production cuts under the OPEC+ agreement in order to further restore the situation on the world oil market. This way, until the end of 2019, the agreement stipulated a decrease in production by 1.2 million barrels per day from the level of October 2018. The monthly report estimates the overall reduction in output at 1.

7 million barrels per day.

"According to secondary sources, total OPEC-14 preliminary crude oil production averaged 28.86 mb/d in January, lower by 509 tb/d m-o-m. Crude oil output increased mainly in Saudi Arabia and Nigeria, while production decreased mainly in Libya, Iraq and Kuwait," the OPEC report read.

Under the OPEC+ agreement, 10 OPEC nations reduced production by 1.517 million barrels per day compared to the target month of October 2018 instead of the promised 1.168 million barrels per day.� These include Algeria, Angola, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Iraq, Kuwait, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.