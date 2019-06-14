UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Complies With Oil Output Cut Deal By 133% In May, Non-OPEC By 169% - IEA

Faizan Hashmi 4 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 02:52 PM

OPEC Complies With Oil Output Cut Deal by 133% in May, Non-OPEC by 169% - IEA

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) complied with the deal on production cuts in May by 133 percent, while non-cartel producers' compliance amounted to 169 percent, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday in its monthly report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) complied with the deal on production cuts in May by 133 percent, while non-cartel producers' compliance amounted to 169 percent, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday in its monthly report.

"The over-performance is mainly from Saudi Arabia and Russia. Saudi Arabia led OPEC's compliance rate to 133% while the fallout from the Druzhba pipeline contamination saw Russia's output fall by 120 kb/d ... Output from the OPEC+ countries during May was 530 kb/d below their 44.

3 mb/d target, which delivered compliance of 145%," the IAE said.

"Russian crude and condensate output fell below its supply target for the first time in May, as contamination along the Druzbha line added to earlier cuts made in accordance with the OPEC+ output deal. At 11.1 mb/d, output was 125 kb/d lower than in April and 305 kb/d below the October 2018 level, achieving a compliance rate of 132%," the agency explained.

Meanwhile, non-cartel producers' compliance amounted to 169 percent, according to the IAE's estimates.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Saudi Arabia April May October 2018 From

Recent Stories

Drug peddler gets over 20-year jail in Dera Ghazi ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab agriculture sector gets Rs 15,500m in budge ..

2 minutes ago

Root strikes twice as England peg back West Indies ..

2 minutes ago

Vehicle Jummah Bazaar continues despite ban

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner witnesses mock exercises held ..

2 minutes ago

Finnish Defense Forces to Purchase Chinese Drones ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.