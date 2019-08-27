OPEC+ Complies With Oil Output Cut Deal by 159% in July Compared to 137% in June - JMMC

- Home
Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 01:25 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel oil producers complied with the OPEC+ oil production cut deal by 159 percent in July, compared to 137 percent in June, the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) of the OPEC+ said in a press release on Tuesday.
"The JMMC noted the overall conformity of 159% in July 2019 was 22 pp higher than in June 2019, and the average conformity of 134% since January 2019 was the highest to date in 2019," the committee said.