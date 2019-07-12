OPEC Complies With Oil Output Freeze Deal by 128% in June - International Energy Agency

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) complied with the deal on oil output freeze by 128 percent in June, a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) showed Friday.

Non-OPEC participants of the deal complied with the agreement by 98 percent in June, the IEA said.

Russia's compliance with the deal was at 114 percent, according to the report.