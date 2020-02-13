OPEC Complies With Oil Production Cuts Deal By 143% In January - IEA
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)'s compliance with the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal reached 143 percent in January, while non-cartel producers complied with the deal by 76 percent, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.
The total OPEC+ compliance, therefore, reached 123 percent. Meanwhile, Russia's compliance with the deal made 78 percent.
OPEC's oil production fell to 28.86 million barrels per day in January, which is a 710,000 barrels per day decrease month-on-month, IEA said in its monthly report.
The agency also said it expected significant oil surplus in the first half of the year, mostly due to non-OPEC supply growth.