UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Conference President Calls On Oil Producers To Fully Comply With Output Cuts Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 06:19 PM

OPEC Conference President Calls on Oil Producers to Fully Comply With Output Cuts Deal

Algerian Energy Minister and President of the OPEC Conference Mohamed Arkab called on OPEC+ states to fully comply with the oil production cuts deal that was agreed in April and came into force on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Algerian Energy Minister and President of the OPEC Conference Mohamed Arkab called on OPEC+ states to fully comply with the oil production cuts deal that was agreed in April and came into force on Friday.

"In the face of unprecedented difficulties facing the oil market, it is of the utmost importance that all the signatory countries fully implement the voluntary production reduction agreement and that the objective is to ensure a conformity of over 100%," Arkab said, as quoted in a statement published on the OPEC website.

Arkab also confirmed Algeria's readiness to start reducing oil output starting from Friday in accordance with the deal.

On April 12, OPEC and non-cartel oil producers agreed to a collective reduction in output by 9.7 million barrels per day throughout May-June in a bid to stabilize the market. The cuts will be eased gradually until the deal expires in April 2022.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Algeria April Market All From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

US, Senegalese Generals Discuss Upcoming Military ..

26 seconds ago

Hearings in MH17 Crash Case to Resume on June 8 - ..

27 seconds ago

FIEDMC chairman presents CM Rs 4m cheque for coron ..

1 minute ago

China Road and Bridge Corporation donates medical ..

1 minute ago

Gandapur urges world to protect rights of Indian M ..

1 minute ago

Federal Govt opts for smart lockdown to save daily ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.