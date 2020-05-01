OPEC Conference President Calls on Oil Producers to Fully Comply With Output Cuts Deal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Algerian Energy Minister and President of the OPEC Conference Mohamed Arkab called on OPEC+ states to fully comply with the oil production cuts deal that was agreed in April and came into force on Friday.

"In the face of unprecedented difficulties facing the oil market, it is of the utmost importance that all the signatory countries fully implement the voluntary production reduction agreement and that the objective is to ensure a conformity of over 100%," Arkab said, as quoted in a statement published on the OPEC website.

Arkab also confirmed Algeria's readiness to start reducing oil output starting from Friday in accordance with the deal.

On April 12, OPEC and non-cartel oil producers agreed to a collective reduction in output by 9.7 million barrels per day throughout May-June in a bid to stabilize the market. The cuts will be eased gradually until the deal expires in April 2022.