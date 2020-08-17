UrduPoint.com
OPEC Confirms Ministerial Meeting on Oil Output Cuts Postponed to August 19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), where the OPEC+ countries will discuss compliance with the oil curtailment agreement, has been rescheduled from August 18 to August 19, OPEC confirmed on Monday.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said last week that the OPEC+ countries were discussing the postponement of the ministerial meeting to August 19.

"The 21st Meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), which was originally planned for 18 August 2020, is now scheduled to convene on Wednesday, 19 August 2020, via videoconference," OPEC said in a statement.

The meeting will start at 14:00 GMT, the cartel added.

The OPEC+ countries have agreed to convene the JMMC monthly until the end of the year due to the energy market volatility. The committee is co-chaired by Russia's and Saudi Arabia's energy ministers.

