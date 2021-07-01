UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Confirms Monitoring Committee Meeting, OPEC+ Alliance Talks To Continue On Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 11:40 PM

OPEC Confirms Monitoring Committee Meeting, OPEC+ Alliance Talks to Continue on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The meeting of OPEC's Monitoring Committee and negotiations of the OPEC+ alliance will continue on Friday, the organization confirmed on Thursday.

"The 31st Meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee and the 18th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting have adjourned and will continue tomorrow, Friday, 2 July 2021, at 15:00 and 16:30 (CEST), respectively, via videoconference," the OPEC said in a statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Alliance July

Recent Stories

UAE re-elected member of Executive Council of Arab ..

26 minutes ago

UAE citizens prohibited from travelling to countri ..

1 hour ago

Governor Punjab inaugurates 'Palestine Society' in ..

1 minute ago

Shazia Marri greets newly elected body of PAPP

1 minute ago

PMC to ensure educational standards of medical pro ..

1 minute ago

Issues Identified on Russian Module Ahead of Its L ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.