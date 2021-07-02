OPEC Confirms Monitoring Committee Meeting, OPEC+ Alliance Talks to Continue on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The meeting of OPEC's Monitoring Committee and negotiations of the OPEC+ alliance will continue on Friday, the organization confirmed on Thursday.

"The 31st Meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee and the 18th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting have adjourned and will continue tomorrow, Friday, 2 July 2021, at 15:00 and 16:30 (CEST), respectively, via videoconference," the OPEC said in a statement.