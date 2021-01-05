OPEC Confirms OPEC+ Ministers to Reconvene on Tuesday Amid Reports on Elusive Consensus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) confirmed late on Monday that the OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting would reconvene on Tuesday after the members had reportedly failed to reach a consensus on the volume of the February oil production cuts.

Earlier in the day, several sources in the alliance's delegations told Sputnik that the OPEC+ had failed to reach a consensus on the level of oil production in February, and decided to continue the meeting on Tuesday. Iranian Petroleum Minister Bijan Zangeneh said earlier in the day that OPEC+ was discussing two options, to increase oil production in February by 500,000 barrels per day or to maintain the January parameters, the 7.

2 million barrels a day production cut.

"Meeting adjourned until tomorrow - 15:30 (Vienna time, 14:30 GMT)," the OPEC said in a statement.

In the opening remarks at the OPEC+ meeting, Russia, the non-OPEC leader, expressed hope that the oil demand would recover, while the oil production would return to previous levels. On the other hand, Saudi Arabia, the leader of OPEC, has warned against optimism in light of the mass COVID-19 vaccination, noting that the oil demand remains weak.