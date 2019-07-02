UrduPoint.com
OPEC+ Conformity Level With Oil Output Cuts Reached 163% In May - Russian Energy Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 06:14 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel oil producers have reached a 163 percent compliance with the agreement to reduce their overall oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day in the first half of 2019, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Tuesday.

"The conformity levels have been very high, reaching 163% in the end of May," Novak said after an OPEC+ meeting in Vienna.

