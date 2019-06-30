OPEC+ Considering Extension of Oil Output Cut Deal by 6 Months Until End of 2019 - Source

- Home
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 12 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 05:20 PM
VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other non-OPEC countries that are part of the oil output cut deal are considering extending the agreement by 6 months until the end of the year with the option of additional extension by 3 months, a source close to the talks told Sputnik on Sunday.
The group of 24 countries is meeting on July 1-2 in Vienna to decide upon the future of the current deal on limiting oil production that expires in June.
Under this scenario, OPEC+ would meet again in December and decide upon the further extension by 3 months based on the market conditions taking into account the weaker demand, the source added.
However, oil production quotas for each country are likely to stay unchanged.