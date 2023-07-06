OPEC Considers Russia Important Ally in Stabilizing Oil Markets - Secretary General

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) OPEC considers Russia to be an important ally in stabilizing the oil markets, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, OPEC Secretary General said that he plans to visit Russia, and most likely will take part in the Russian Energy Week in Moscow in October.

"Russia is an important country in the OPEC+ agreement (on the voluntarily oil output cuts) and has been working together with OPEC countries since 2017, together with Saudi Arabia, it heads the ministerial monitoring committee on production. Therefore, Russia is an ally in this agreement to preserve the stability of the oil markets," Al Ghais said.