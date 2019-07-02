UrduPoint.com
OPEC+ Cooperation Charter Has No Impact On OPEC Activities - Iranian Oil Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 32 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 02:50 AM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) The charter for long-term cooperation between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel oil producers has no impact on the activities of OPEC and its decision-making mechanisms, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zangeneh told reporters.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid Falih said that OPEC had reached a full consensus on the OPEC+ long-term cooperation charter and would hand the document over for approval by non-OPEC producers.

"We discuses so much and we modified, and we changed some issues in this charter. We agreed to have time for the countries if they need to receive the permission from their government administration, or if it is needed from the parliaments.

And we emphasized that OPEC is still on place. And this charter and principles, and the whole text of charter has no impact on the OPEC and it's mechanism for decision taking. These are the main important issues," Zangeneh said on late Monday.

He added that the charter was a finished document and no further talks on it were needed.

On Monday, OPEC said it had agreed on extending the OPEC+ oil production cut deal for another nine months. The initial OPEC+ oil output cut deal was signed in 2016 and has been extended several times.

