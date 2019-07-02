UrduPoint.com
OPEC+ Cooperation Charter To Create Mechanism For Talks On Oil Markets Stability - Falih

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 02:40 AM

OPEC+ Cooperation Charter to Create Mechanism for Talks on Oil Markets Stability - Falih

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) The charter for long-term cooperation between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel oil producers envisages creating a mechanism for consultations on the situation on global oil markets, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid Falih told reporters after OPEC talks.

"That is a mechanism for consultations between OPEC and non-OPEC [oil producing countries], which envisages regular meetings. It contains a structure for technical and ministerial meetings, as well as even summits, if needed," Falih said on Monday.

The minister pointed out that the coordinating role in organizing such consultations was likely to be played by the OPEC Secretariat.

Falih added that the budget of the mechanism would be discussed on Tuesday by OPEC members and non-cartel oil producers.

