OPEC+ Countries Agree 9-Month Extension For Oil Output Cut Deal - Saudi Energy Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 04:21 PM

OPEC+ Countries Agree 9-Month Extension for Oil Output Cut Deal - Saudi Energy Minister

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) OPEC+ countries have agreed on a nine-month extension of oil production freeze deal, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid Falih said Tuesday.

"The nine-month extension [was] agreed. Charter was already signed by 24 countries," Falih said on the sidelines of the OPEC+ meeting.

