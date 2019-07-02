OPEC+ Countries Agree 9-Month Extension for Oil Output Cut Deal - Saudi Energy Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

OPEC+ countries have agreed on a nine-month extension of oil production freeze deal, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid Falih said Tuesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) OPEC+ countries have agreed on a nine-month extension of oil production freeze deal, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid Falih said Tuesday.

"The nine-month extension [was] agreed. Charter was already signed by 24 countries," Falih said on the sidelines of the OPEC+ meeting.