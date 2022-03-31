UrduPoint.com

OPEC+ Countries Agree On Increasing Oil Output In May By 432,000 Bpd As Planned - Source

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2022 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The OPEC+ on Thursday agreed to increase the oil production in May by 432,000 barrels per day as planned, a source from one of the delegations told Sputnik.

"It was decided to increase production in May by 432,000 barrels per day," the source said.

