- Home
- Business
- OPEC+ Countries Agree on Increasing Oil Output in May by 432,000 bpd as Planned - Source
OPEC+ Countries Agree On Increasing Oil Output In May By 432,000 Bpd As Planned - Source
Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2022 | 05:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The OPEC+ on Thursday agreed to increase the oil production in May by 432,000 barrels per day as planned, a source from one of the delegations told Sputnik.
"It was decided to increase production in May by 432,000 barrels per day," the source said.