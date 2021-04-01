UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ Countries Agree To Increase Oil Production In May-July - Kazakh Energy Ministry

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 10:15 PM

OPEC+ Countries Agree to Increase Oil Production in May-July - Kazakh Energy Ministry

OPEC+ countries agreed to increase oil production in May by 350,000 barrels per day, in June by another 350,00 barrels per day, and by another 450,000 barrels per day in July, the Kazakh Energy Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) OPEC+ countries agreed to increase oil production in May by 350,000 barrels per day, in June by another 350,00 barrels per day, and by another 450,000 barrels per day in July, the Kazakh Energy Ministry said.

"Following the meeting, it was decided to collectively increase the current level of production by OPEC+ countries in May by 350,000 barrels per day, in June by 350,000 barrels per day and in July by 450,000 barrels per day," the ministry said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil May June July

Recent Stories

German President Gets AstraZeneca Shot After Blood ..

30 seconds ago

Chief Minister Sindh stresses need to invest in li ..

31 seconds ago

PRA collects Rs 10.6b in March

36 seconds ago

Over 100,000 Ammunition Rounds Found at House of M ..

6 minutes ago

National Assembly passes two private member bills

6 minutes ago

Economic losses of Kashmir soared to $ 6b in 20 mo ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.