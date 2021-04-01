OPEC+ Countries Agree to Increase Oil Production in May-July - Kazakh Energy Ministry

OPEC+ countries agreed to increase oil production in May by 350,000 barrels per day, in June by another 350,00 barrels per day, and by another 450,000 barrels per day in July, the Kazakh Energy Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) OPEC+ countries agreed to increase oil production in May by 350,000 barrels per day, in June by another 350,00 barrels per day, and by another 450,000 barrels per day in July, the Kazakh Energy Ministry said.

"Following the meeting, it was decided to collectively increase the current level of production by OPEC+ countries in May by 350,000 barrels per day, in June by 350,000 barrels per day and in July by 450,000 barrels per day," the ministry said.